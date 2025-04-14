Supreme Court Ruling Plunges PDP, LP Into Deeper Crisis

Despite interventions from Nigeria’s apex court, Supreme Court, the political crises rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) continue to worsen.

Although disputing parties have hailed the Supreme Court’s separate rulings, which affirmed that internal mechanisms should resolve party leadership disputes, the situation in the PDP and LP remains in disarray.

The PDP is still grappling with the issue of determining the true occupant of its National Secretary position. Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye are at the center of this battle. Meanwhile, the LP is facing a similar crisis regarding its national chairman position, with three claimants emerging: Julius Abure, Nenadi Usman, and Lamidi Apapa.

PDP in Limbo Over National Secretary Dispute

The PDP is reportedly in a state of limbo following the Supreme Court’s ruling on March 21, 2025, which, some claimed, reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary. This decision contradicted the PDP governors’ preference for Sunday Ude-Okoye. Sources told the Nigerian Tribune that the uncertainty over who holds the position of National Secretary has led to the postponement of zonal congresses that were originally scheduled for last weekend.

A source within the PDP described the party’s current state as “in limbo” with no movement in either direction regarding the national secretary issue.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, which aimed to resolve the matter by reaffirming party mechanisms, the lack of political will within the party is complicating the situation.

“What looked like a straightforward case is being complicated by the party’s failure to take decisive action,” the source said.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, however, defended the ruling, stating that the Supreme Court had empowered party internal mechanisms to resolve leadership disputes. “The ruling was clear and beneficial to party administration,” he said, adding that the PDP was not in a desperate situation. He emphasized that party positions should be resolved through internal mechanisms, as the court’s decision removed the matter from the courts’ jurisdiction.

LP Faces Leadership Challenges

The LP, on the other hand, faces an even more complicated situation regarding its leadership. Comrade Julius Abure, who has maintained control of the party’s secretariat, is being challenged by Senator Nenadi Usman and Lamidi Apapa, both of whom claim the position of national chairman. However, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, dismissed the claims of the challengers, asserting that the Supreme Court’s ruling returned the party to the status quo, with Abure remaining the legitimate chairman.

Ifoh emphasized that the apex court’s judgment did not affirm any other individual as the chairman, instead confirming that Abure had been the chairman all along.

“The court did not state that Abure should vacate office, and the CTC of the ruling confirms that Abure is still the chairman,” he said, adding that any meetings held in disregard of the party’s constitution were illegal.

Ifoh criticized the actions of party leaders who have taken the matter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that the commission was already in possession of the CTC and did not require any further submission. He warned that the ongoing disputes risk further factionalizing the party and undermining its unity.

Internal Divisions Continue

As the PDP and LP continue to face internal divisions, concerns grow over their future and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections. In the PDP, over 75% of party members are reportedly disillusioned by the ongoing leadership crisis, with some considering leaving the party altogether. Meanwhile, the LP’s leadership crisis, if unresolved, could weaken its position as an opposition party.