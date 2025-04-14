State Capture Totally Executed In Rivers State – PDP Chieftain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Umar Sani, has described the Rivers State of emergency as state capture.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu‘s state of emergency in Rivers State and suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of AssemblY for six months, made the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) move its 2025 Annual General Conference to Enugu State.

The former spokesman of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Sani, said the activities of Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, was bringing to light the President’s intention for declaring emergency in the state.

He stated this in a statement, on his 𝕏 handle, while reacting to Ibas’ appointment of sole administrators for council areas in Rivers.

“It is no longer news that the process of state capture has been totally executed. The complexities surrounding Rivers State, as well as the motivations behind the declaration of a state of emergency, are gradually coming to light. The appointed Administrator is methodically advancing a well-defined agenda, executing it with military precision. Nothing appears capable of obstructing his progress, whether it be the judiciary or the rubber stamp National Assembly. As a military officer accustomed to prompt action, he is resolutely committed to fulfilling his assigned duties, irrespective of the consequences,” he said.

The 2019 PDP presidential campaign organization spokesman faulted the Nigeria Police for failing to investigate the cause of pipeline bombing in the state that the President cited for the emergence.

According to him, the President’s action in Rivers was to position the state for him ahead of the 2027 general election.

He continued, “Meanwhile, the police have fallen conspicuously silent regarding their investigation into the alleged bombing of a petroleum pipeline, which was the genesis of the declaration of the state of emergency as new evidence emerges suggesting that one of Governor Wike’s associates, Chidi Lloyd, may be implicated in the attempted sabotage of this vital national asset. As developments unfold, it will become increasingly difficult for the police to honor their commitment to keeping the public informed about the progress of the investigation.

“In parallel, the National Assembly has flagrantly contravened the provisions of Section 305, misusing this subordinate clause to facilitate the removal of Sim Fubara. This action disregards the clear mandates of Sections 157 and 118 of the 1999 Constitution, which delineate the processes for the election and removal of a governor. Nowhere in the Constitution is there any provision for the appointment of an Administrator.

“It is profoundly disheartening to witness the removal of a sitting governor, only for deliberate impediments to be placed in his path, effectively incapacitating him and ensuring his ineffectiveness once he resumes office after the state of emergency concludes. It is becoming increasingly evident that the battle is not merely over governance but is part of a larger strategy aimed at maintaining President Tinubu’s hold on power, with Governor Wike as the eventual beneficiary. The dual objectives are clear: to keep the governor perpetually at odds with “appointed “local council chairmen and state assembly members, while also preventing his return to office when his tenure expires.

“Perhaps a master strategist is at play, with ambitions set for 2027, and anyone standing in the way must be removed. While political calculations and a seemingly smooth path to power may appear plausible, the unpredictable forces of destiny and history must not be discounted. These forces may ultimately shift the balance, and those who currently hold power might find themselves displaced, while the individual whose mandate has been usurped may emerge as the true legitimate leader, enduring the test of time.”