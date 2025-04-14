Security Operatives Disperse Pro-Fubara Protesters With Tear Gas In Rivers (Video)

Security operatives, including the police, resorted to the use of tear gas on Monday to disperse a group of about 200 women protesting against the emergency rule imposed in Rivers State and demanding the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the protesters, primarily from Elleye and Engine in Ahead East Local Government Area, gathered to voice their opposition to appointing a Sole Administrator, Ibokette Ibas in the state, a move they argue undermines the state’s democratic processes.

As the women marched through the streets, chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards with messages such as “Ibas leave us alone” and “Our democracy is threatened,” tensions escalated when security forces attempted to prevent their progress. The demonstrators, however, stood their ground, refusing to back down.

In response, the security forces, including police officers, fired tear gas into the crowd, causing chaos as the women fled in all directions.

The use of the tear gas left some of the women visibly distressed, with viral videos capturing their reactions as they cried out in pain from inhaling the substance.

Despite the attempt to disperse them, the women remained defiant, with some sitting on the ground and continuing to chant, “No Sim, no Rivers State.”

Watch the video below: