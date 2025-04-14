Real Madrid Duo Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger Involved In Altercation

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger have had a fierce exchange during a recent training session at Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Arsenal, according to reports.

As the team navigates a pivotal phase in their season, the pressure is mounting, with Real Madrid currently trailing Barcelona by four points in La Liga after a recent 2-1 loss to Valencia.

The challenge continues in the Champions League, where they find themselves 3-0 down against Arsenal ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The training incident, reported by El Chiringuito, occurred on Friday during a small-sided game, where a tough tackle from Rudiger on Bellingham led to some heated words between the two. Fortunately, teammates stepped in to assist in calming the situation.

Despite this moment, both players have built a strong rapport, having played together 78 times since Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer, contributing to their success in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Both Bellingham and Rudiger played the full match against Arsenal in the recent 3-0 defeat and are expected to take the field again on Wednesday night for the crucial return leg. Their resilience and teamwork will be vital as they aim to turn the tide in their favor.