Real Madrid Coach Defends Kylian Mbappe After Red Card In Alaves’ Clash

Real Madrid’s assistant coach, Davide Ancelotti, has backed French forward, Kylian Mbappe after receiving a controversial red card in the club’s 1-0 victory over Alaves.

Ancelotti attributed Kylian Mbappe’s dismissal to the accumulation of fouls he endured throughout the match, suggesting that the physical play against the French forward led to his reckless challenge.

Davide, stepping in for his suspended father, head coach Carlo Ancelotti, noted that the 24-year-old forward expressed remorse to his teammates after the match. “Kylian isn’t a violent lad, for sure,” Davide remarked. “He’s said sorry, and he’s fully aware of the mistake he made.”

The pivotal moment in the match occurred in the 38th minute when Mbappe received a straight red card after a VAR review deemed his high tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco dangerous. Up until that point, Madrid had taken the lead in the 34th minute, thanks to a breathtaking strike from Eduardo Camavinga, who showcased his skill and composure under pressure.

The match was marred by tension, with both teams finishing with ten players—Alaves’ defender Manu Sánchez was sent off after fouling Vinícius Júnior.

Ancelotti emphasized that while Mbappe’s challenge warranted a dismissal, it stemmed from the frustrations built up by the physicality he faced. “It’s a clear red-card challenge, and he’s suffered the consequences,” he said, acknowledging the role that the series of fouls against Mbappe played in his reaction. “It wasn’t the right way to respond, and I’m not justifying it, but that’s what happened.”