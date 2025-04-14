Portable Remanded In Prison Over Failure To Meet Bail Conditions

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been remanded in the Oke Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, following his inability to meet stringent bail conditions imposed by an Upper Area Court.

Naija News reports that the bail was granted on Monday when the singer was arraigned in court by the Police in the case involving alleged defamation of character.

The court granted the singer bail in the sum of ₦1,000,000 and the provision of two sureties in like sum.

According to the court’s directive, one of the sureties must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must be a property owner within a Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Ilorin, supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Despite being granted bail, the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner could not immediately fulfil the conditions.

As earlier reported by Naija News, operatives of the Kwara State Police Command arrested the singer in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday.

His arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who explained that the singer’s arrest is based on a petition against him which borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

The petition was written against the suspect by one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Saheed Osupa,”.

On Monday, Portable’s lawyer, Isaac Adebayo, told newsmen that his client had been granted bail and they are working on meeting the stringent conditions.