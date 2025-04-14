Politicians Are Selfish, Not Trustworthy, Don’t Fight For Us – Aliyu Tells Nigerians

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu, has urged Nigerians to unite and shun ethnic divisions.

Naija News reports that Aliyu said that politicians only activate religious and ethnic divides when they lose out on politics.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain made the call on Monday while speaking on AIT. He told Nigerians that elites do not fight themselves irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

He reminded Nigerians that some politicians provoking ethnic attacks on President Bola Tinubu supported Muslim Muslim ticket in 2023 general election.

His words: “I want the downtrodden, the masses of this country to see us as what we are, politicians. Most of us are not trustworthy, most of us are selfish, most of us care just for ourselves. Because whenever you are part of a system, you don’t fight it.

“I want the people of this country to understand that we the elites, we are one and the same. We are one and the same. We are not enemies. And then Muslims and Christians, we are one and the same. Whenever it’s convenient for an elite, you will see him, like a Muslim elite and a Christian elite, they are one and the same. Elite in PDP and elite in APC are one and the same. So, this is what I want the people to understand, that look, at the elite level, we are one and the same.

“So, please, the people of this country, downtrodden, you should not fight your brother because he’s a Muslim or because he’s a Christian. Either because he’s a Fulani or because he’s an Igbo man. Because at the level, at our own level, we don’t fight, we don’t insult each other, we don’t kill, we don’t ban ourselves.

“So, I want down the ladder to also understand that, look, don’t kill yourselves over these elite issues. Because most of these fights, they are elites’ fights. Simple.

“Once you lose out, then you start saying that, like some of the northern, my brothers are in the North now. All of a sudden, now, Tinubu is a tribalist. Tinubu does not like the northerners. Tinubu does not like Muslims. These are the same people who campaign for Muslim Muslim in this country.

“And then some of them are now saying, now, all of a sudden, we don’t go for Tinubu again because we don’t want to be Muslim Muslim again. So, it’s elitist thing. And I hope the people understand.”