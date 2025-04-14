Plateau United Insists Bloody Attack On Player In Nasarawa Was Planned

Plateau United FC have insisted that the attack on their forward Vincent Temitope following the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match against Nasarawa United in Lafia, was a planned one.

Vincent Temitope who missed a penalty during the NPFL game on Sunday, April 13, was attacked by a group of fans after the match ended in a 3-2 defeat for his team.

After the NPFL game, a video surfaced showing the Plateau United player receiving medical attention for a cut on his neck.

In a statement released by the Club’s Director of Media and Publicity, Yaksat Maklek, Plateau United management expressed concern over the event. The statement detailed that after the final whistle, while many fans took to the pitch to celebrate with their favorite players, a small group had a different agenda, leading to the attack on Temitope.

The statement highlighted, “We can authoritatively relate that a group of fans rushed onto the pitch at the blast of the final whistle to identify with stars of their fancy with some demanding for photographs with players and Vincent Temitope, one of them.

“Unsuspectingly, a few planned an attack on him instead, inflicting a cut on his neck region, causing sustained bleeding.

“An attempt to secure medical attention for him saw us visit several hospitals, including the Kowa Hospital Lafia, the Police clinic, and eventually ending up at the Federal Medical Centre, Lafia.”

The management noted their determination to clarify that conflicting versions of the story, suggesting that the incident stemmed from a fight between Temitope and a fan, do not reflect the reality of the situation. They emphasized that the onus is on fans to remain in the stands, as per the regulations governing spectator behavior in the NPFL.

Regarding the claims that Temitope was involved in disputes over the penalty taking or had altercations with a player from the opposing team, the club stood firmly behind him, asserting that he is the team’s designated first-choice penalty taker and entitled to assert his role.

The club’s statement acknowledged the complexities of competitive sports, where tensions can sometimes run high. However, it asserted that the focus should remain on ensuring the safety and well-being of players like Temitope, who represents the values of discipline and professionalism, especially as he is currently part of the Nigeria Super Eagles B team.