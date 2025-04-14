Plateau Attack: Peter Obi Visits Bokkos, Aids Displaced Children With ₦7.5 Million Support Package

Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to Plateau State, where he met with survivors and bereaved families in the aftermath of recent attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area.

Taking to his verified 𝕏 account on Monday, Obi voiced his grief over the rising insecurity in the state, condemning what he described as “senseless killings” in a nation not officially at war.

“Yesterday, I travelled from Abuja to Jos, Plateau State, to condole with and show solidarity with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent senseless killings in the Bokkos area of the state,” he stated.

During his trip, the former Anambra State governor made a stop in Bokkos, where he interacted with displaced residents, including children and other victims of the violence.

Calling for swift interventions to ensure safety and justice, Obi said, “What has happened in these communities is very saddening and utterly unacceptable. Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war. Every life is precious, and no Nigerian, regardless of where they live, should have to live in fear or uncertainty.”

Expressing his sympathy to those grieving, he added, “My deepest condolences go to the families and communities who have suffered tragic losses. No words can truly capture the pain and devastation that such senseless violence brings.”

Humanitarian Support

As part of his support for affected communities, Obi announced a ₦7.5 million donation to assist in maintaining education for displaced children and addressing other urgent needs. He noted that this financial support adds to earlier initiatives by his supporters.

“Earlier, the Obidient Movement had built a borehole to provide clean water for the IDP camp and the community, and we continued the support yesterday with the sum of ₦7.5 million to help in providing facilities for the displaced children, continuous education, and ongoing needs of those affected,” Obi explained.

“My heart is with the people of Bokkos, the displaced children, women, and entire communities during this difficult time,” he said.

Stressing the importance of empathetic leadership, he remarked, “Now, more than ever, leadership and compassion are essential. I stand in solidarity with Plateau State and remain committed to supporting all efforts toward peace, justice, and healing. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may the people find strength, comfort, and unity as they rebuild their lives.”

Ongoing Violence in Plateau

Obi’s visit came amid another deadly incident on Monday in Zike community, Kimakpa, within the Kwall district of Bassa LGA. According to reports, at least 40 people were killed when gunmen launched a dawn raid.

A community leader, Wakili Tongwe, informed Channels Television that the attackers opened fire on fleeing villagers. Though some were repelled by security forces and vigilantes, the toll remained devastating—36 died at the scene, with four others succumbing to injuries later.

Dozens more are receiving treatment for various degrees of injuries, while authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

The assault follows an earlier attack in Bokkos just two weeks prior, which claimed more than 50 lives. These relentless waves of violence have turned Plateau into a zone of recurring bloodshed, driven by long-standing conflict, largely attributed to clashes between herders and farmers.

Notably, in December 2023, around 200 people were murdered during coordinated attacks around Christmas. In May 2024, another 40 individuals were killed in Wase.

Government, Religious Leaders React

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has strongly criticised the recent carnage, suggesting that the coordinated nature of the attacks points to a deeper, sinister agenda.

“I can tell you in all honesty that I cannot find any explanation other than genocide sponsored by terrorists. The question is, who are the persons behind the organisers of this terrorism? This is what the security agencies must help us to unravel,” Mutfwang said during an interview on Politics Today aired by Channels Television.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the Federal Government has vowed to intensify its crackdown on the attackers, assuring that steps would be taken to “flush out” those responsible.

Also joining the call for justice, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the violence in strong terms, labelling it “barbaric” and “a grave affront to human dignity.”

In a Sunday statement, CAN President Daniel Okoh denounced the killings in Bokkos and Mangu LGAs, noting their potential threat to national unity.

“This level of violence is a serious threat to our national cohesion. We call on the government to act swiftly to protect lives and restore peace to Plateau and other affected regions,” Okoh said.