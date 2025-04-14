PDP Mocks Edo Govt As Presidency Faults 2027 Campaign Billboard For Tinubu

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a statement making mockery of the Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration as the Presidency officially distanced itself from the early and unlawful 2027 campaign billboards that have appeared in various regions of Nigeria, including those associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Edo State.

In a statement entitled “Presidency Disclaims 2027 Campaign Billboards Nationwide,” and issued earlier on Sunday, the Federal Government voiced its concern regarding the increasing presence of unauthorized political advertisements and reiterated its dedication to maintaining the rule of law.

The PDP claims that this development represents a significant setback for Senator Okpebholo’s efforts to gain favor with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through irresponsible and illegal political maneuvers.

In a statement issued on Monday (today), the Publicity Secretary of Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, warned against Okpebholo’s launch of the presidential campaign for President Tinubu.

The PDP raised the alarm in a statement titled: “Okpebholo’s Launch of 2027 Presidential Campaigns for Tinubu in Edo: An Insult, an Affront to the Constitution.

“The Presidency’s intervention clearly validates our concerns and exposes the deceitful tactics of the Edo APC, which has shown a complete disregard for the nation’s electoral laws. Their antics have not only embarrassed Edo people but have now drawn a firm rebuke from the very leadership they were trying to impress.

“We now await the response of the Edo State Government to this direct disapproval from the Presidency. As we previously noted, Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 clearly states:

“The period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

The Edo PDP stated that it remains committed to defending constitutional order and protecting the integrity of our democracy against desperate and unlawful manipulation by the APC.