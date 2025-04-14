PDP Is Solid, Won’t Join Any Coalition – Obasanjo’s Former Minister

Former Minister for Information and National Orientation and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Professor Jerry Gana, has stated unequivocally that the PDP will not join any coalition or merge with other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Gana served as Minister of Information and National Orientation in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In an interview with Daily Sun after attending the Nupe Christian Fellowship International Conference in Bida, Niger State, Gana emphasized that despite the party’s current challenges, the PDP remains a solid, well-organized party that is trusted by Nigerians.

He reassured supporters that the party is working behind the scenes to resolve existing issues and position itself for a strong challenge in the upcoming elections.

“We are not going to join any coalition. PDP is a very solid and organized political party and absolutely trusted by Nigerians,” Gana said.

He also highlighted the party’s historical role in Nigeria’s democracy, recalling that the PDP had played a pivotal role in restoring democracy and promoting good governance, fairness, justice, and equity in the country.

Regarding the party’s current situation, Gana acknowledged that the PDP, now in opposition, is facing internal issues. However, he remains optimistic that the party will soon resolve these matters and provide Nigerians with a clear, credible, and desirable alternative.

“PDP made some mistakes, and that is why we are where we are today,” he said, referencing the party’s historical power-sharing agreements, which he believes were tampered with in recent years.

He pointed to the 1998 formation of the PDP, when a power shift was agreed upon to ensure fairness between the North and the South.

Gana expressed regret over the deviation from this agreement, particularly in 2023, when some party members insisted that power should remain in the North, rather than shift back to the South as initially agreed.

He called this a “serious mistake” but is hopeful that the party is recognizing this error and will soon rectify it.

Gana emphasized that the PDP is working on a new leadership structure and assured Nigerians that the party will present a strong, credible candidate for the 2027 election.

He also stressed that the party’s aim is to restore peace and economic prosperity to the country, much like it did during its previous time in power.

On the topic of coalitions, Gana firmly stated that the PDP would not join any coalition, citing the party’s origins in 1998, which he described as a powerful coalition that was key to the democratic progress Nigeria has experienced.

He further argued that the party’s leadership must be revitalized, and with the right leadership in place, the PDP will present a new proposal to Nigerians and offer them a purposeful, effective government.

“There is no need for a merger or coalition with any political party. PDP is the only tested and trusted political party capable of bringing about Nigeria’s greatness,” Gana concluded.