PDP Governors Meet, Deliberate On Rivers Emergency Rule, Party National Secretary Crisis, Others

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are converging in Ibadan, Oyo State, between Sunday and Monday to deliberate on critical issues that are threatening the party’s stability and future.

A key issue on the agenda is the political crisis in Rivers State, particularly the ongoing legal battle at the Supreme Court, challenging the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

The meeting, confirmed by PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, is also expected to cover other matters, including efforts to build a united opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, the delay in holding National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, and the persistent leadership crisis within the party.

Sources familiar with the discussions say the governors are particularly concerned about the Supreme Court’s recent decision to reinstate Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary. This ruling contradicted the governors’ preference for Sunday Ude-Okoye. The March 21, 2025, Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the Court of Appeal’s decision upholding Anyanwu’s removal, has further exacerbated tensions within the PDP. Both factions have since claimed victory, but the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling, which is now in the possession of the governors, will guide their deliberations.

“The governors are expected to be frank with each other, discuss issues, and take proactive steps to preserve the PDP,” one source said. “The future of the party hinges on what they decide in Ibadan.”

Other important issues to be addressed include the ongoing leadership crisis within the NWC, the South-South zonal leadership dispute, and strategies for coalition-building with other opposition parties. Despite mounting interest in creating a broader opposition front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), sources say differing ambitions and weak coordination have hampered progress.

“The opposition coalition risks becoming an individual affair,” another source commented. “Nigerians want change, but the opposition leaders appear uncommitted.”

Insiders within the PDP have revealed to Vanguard that over 75% of party members are disillusioned with the internal chaos and lack of leadership, with many considering leaving the party altogether. “People are mentally checked out of the PDP,” one insider warned. “Unless something drastic is done, the party could lose relevance before 2027.”

In response to the growing crisis, several PDP elders and stakeholders, including former Senate Presidents David Mark and Bukola Saraki, PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman Governor Bala Mohammed, former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, and close associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have begun consultations to rescue the party from collapse.