Osun LG Crisis: PDP Labels APC Chairmen Impersonators, Warns Security Agencies

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has warned that those parading themselves as reinstated local government chairmen in the state are impersonators.

The party declared that the opposition was displaying ignorance and deliberate violation after its unlawful invasion of the local government secretariats across the state.

Speaking via a statement released by the media unit of the party and signed by their Director of Media, Oladele Bamiji (HOB), the PDP insisted that no court order in Nigeria reinstated the sacked council chairmen.

The statement reads, “No court order in Nigeria reinstated the sacked council chairmen, reaffirming that “in the eyes of the law, those who paraded themselves as reinstated local government chairmen are impersonators, as the yes-or-no” kangaroo election remains sacked.

“It is therefore appalling, though not surprising, that these political jobbers, most of whom have no known second address or means of livelihood beyond political scavenging have now resumed their activities of stealing from the people in just less than 3 years of being out of power.

“The illegal issuance of state-of-origin certificates and the collection of market levies and taxes by these impostors, under whatever guise, is not only criminal but a gross insult to the sovereignty of the people and the constitutional order.

“The issue is not about local government autonomy but whether it is legal to forge council documents, collect illegal taxes into private accounts and impose untold hardship on the populace.

“The question is whether the real reason for APC illegal invasion of the council secretariats was to steal from the people, extort the already hard pressed population and turn the local government to den of financial brigandry.

“Many citizens are shocked that the kangaroo impostors can still be parading themselves and harassing local people like an inhumane taxman after tacit admission that they were already sacked going by the appeal they have willingly filed against the judgement that sacked them from office.

“We state unequivocally that the Adeleke-led PDP government remains committed to the rule of law, transparency, and good governance. Unlike the APC, which ran Osun into debt and darkness, our administration is focused on delivering developmental dividends across all sectors.

“We warn the impostors masquerading as council officials and their sponsors in the APC to desist from these illegal and provocative actions. Let it be known that no individual, no matter how politically deluded or legally ignorant, can usurp the will of the people or desecrate the sanctity of our local government system.

“Furthermore, the security agencies are hereby urged to take note of these illegal activities and bring the perpetrators to book. This administration will not fold its arms while a few desperate men attempt to destabilize our communities for selfish gain.

“The people of Osun are wiser, and no amount of media manipulation can reverse the resounding rejection your party suffered at the polls. Osun is not a lawless state. The law is clear, the facts are glaring, and the people are watching.”