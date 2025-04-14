One Dead As Four Victims Fight For Their Lives After Lagos Explosion

Four victims of the explosion that rocked a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) dealer’s shop on Kodesho Street, near Computer Village in the Ikeja area of Lagos, are currently fighting for their lives, with one of the victims succumbing to injuries on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday around 6:35 pm, causing severe burns to the victims, who were closely affected by the explosion.

A dealer from the popular tech hub spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. He confirmed that one of the victims passed away on Saturday evening despite efforts by doctors to save him.

“We lost one of them on Saturday evening. The doctors made efforts to save him, but he didn’t make it. The victims were closely affected by the explosion, and this resulted in severe burns. As I speak to you, the four others are currently battling for their lives,” the source stated.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Police Command had earlier confirmed that five people were injured in the explosion, which occurred at a CCTV dealer’s shop near the Computer Village tech hub, a well-known commercial center for electronics.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the injured victims were immediately taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

When asked about the death of one of the victims, Hundeyin confirmed the news, stating, “Yes, we have been informed that one of them died on Saturday.”

On the status of the investigation into the explosion, Hundeyin said, “The investigation is still on. We will make it public as soon as it is concluded.”

This incident follows another explosion just a week earlier in the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, Lagos, where a military-grade grenade detonated, killing a welder and injuring three others.

The explosion, which occurred on Thursday, was reportedly caused by a group of scavengers who were attempting to dismantle the grenade in a metal scrapyard. The explosion killed the welder instantly and severely injured the three others.

The explosion in Idi-Araba caused panic in the area and left some residents homeless, as the blast affected their homes.