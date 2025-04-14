Ogala Reacts As U.S. Court Orders FBI To Release Tinubu’s Investigation Records

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Babatunde Ogala, has responded to the recent ruling by a U.S. District Court directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release documents tied to President Bola Tinubu, stating that the issue is neither new nor incriminating.

The court, presided over by Judge Beryl Howell, on April 8, 2025, mandated the two agencies to locate and process non-exempt records related to multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests submitted by American researcher and PlainSite founder, Aaron Greenspan.

Between 2022 and 2023, Greenspan filed 12 FOIA requests seeking details about a Chicago-based drug ring from the early 1990s. Among those named in the requests were President Bola Tinubu, Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.

Ogala, in his reaction to the news as cited by The Nation, said the matter was already resolved and the current media buzz was nothing more than sensationalism.

“That is a matter that has long been concluded. It’s just a sensational issue in the media for now,” Ogala stated.

He revealed that he was aware of Greenspan’s earlier efforts to obtain the same documents over two decades ago.

“In 2003, Greenspan came up with this application. I happen to have been in the picture then. The FBI, CIA, and DEA were all joined in this action to supply details of reports of whatever investigation they had done on the President,” he explained.

According to Ogala, President Tinubu was never found guilty of any wrongdoing in the matter.

“There was a matter that was long concluded in Chicago where the President was found not to have been liable for any offence,” he said.

He acknowledged that some funds linked to the case had been forfeited but clarified that the forfeiture was not a criminal indictment of Tinubu.

“However, certain funds were said to have passed through him, which was $460,000 that had long been forfeited. Note that the order of forfeiture was against the funds, not the President as an individual. It was against the assets. That concluded the matter,” Ogala added.

He further noted that the FBI report being sought had already been made public since 2003 and even featured during the 2023 election petitions in Nigeria.

“This report which was a result of an FBI investigation had long been released since 2003. It was even used in the 2023 election petitions. The Court of Appeal held that the report was not a conviction,” Ogala emphasised.

Commenting on the latest court directive, he said: “So, regarding the latest order for the papers to be released – they had already been released. It’s an old matter. An old, settled story.”

Ogala also questioned the logic of claims suggesting Tinubu had been indicted, pointing to his frequent travels to the U.S.

“If indeed the President had been indicted, would he have been allowed to enter the U.S. subsequently?” he asked. “This is a country that could go after the President of another country – Panama’s – and got him to trial. And here was one, who even without immunity was entering that country as frequently as he wished. So, it is a non-issue. It’s just sensationalism.”

He concluded by suggesting that the revival of the story was politically motivated.

“Of course, we know the seasons we’re in with all those who are ganging up against the President now digging up old stories and old issues to try to discredit him,” Ogala said.