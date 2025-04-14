Obi Cubana Reacts As Son Publicly ‘Disrespects’ Peter Obi

Nigerian businessman cum billionare, Obinna Oyoegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, did not hesitate to reprimand his son for disrespecting the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his 50th birthday party.

Naija News reports that the event, which was held in Abuja, was attended by notable figures, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kennedy Okonkwo, Cubana Chief Priest, Comedian AY Makun, E-Money, Daddy Freeze, Pastor Jerry Eze, Jowizaza a, Zubby Michael and many others.

In a viral video online, Peter Obi was seen approaching Obi Cubana while his son remained seated.

When Peter Obi extended greetings to the son, Obi Cubana scolded his son for not standing up to greet the former Governor of Anambra State.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has advocated for strong punishment for leaders who engage in corrupt practices in Africa.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call on Saturday, while speaking on Rice University’s inaugural African Development Conference, on the topic. ‘The Governance Revolution.

He stated that Africa’s development challenges were a result of corruption and poor leadership of African leaders.

He emphasized that Africa’s change would begin with competent leadership, one that possesses the capacity and compassion to serve and is committed to the ideals of good governance within a measurable development paradigm.

The former Governor of Anambra State called for investment in education. He stressed the need for African nations to uphold the rule of law and fight corruption.