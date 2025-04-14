Obey Traffic Rules – Police Urge FCT Residents

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged residents of the Capital City to obey traffic rules.

Naija News reports that FCT Police Commissioner, Ajao Adewale, urged residents to contribute to the collective responsibility of maintaining peace, order, and public safety.

In a statement from the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Adewale emphasized that respecting traffic laws was a fundamental civic duty that promotes national development.

He reiterated the importance of public cooperation in enabling the Police to carry out their duties effectively.

Adewale stressed that parking and other road signs must be strictly obeyed to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and reduce congestion, particularly in busy areas.

He also called on members of the public to desist from street trading and selling on the roads, warning that such activities obstruct traffic, endanger lives, and contribute to accidents and traffic congestion on the roads.

“The police are not adversaries; we are partners in progress. Respect for officers, obedience to traffic regulations, and refraining from illegal roadside activities are vital to creating a safer, more organized FCT,” he said.

He further warned that anyone found assaulting or obstructing officers especially those performing traffic and public safety duties would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He assured the Command’s commitment to securing the lives and property of all residents.