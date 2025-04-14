Ndume Has Never Passed A Bill, Natasha’s Performance More Than His 22 Year Legislative Career – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has mocked Borno South Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume, comparing his performance in his 22-year legislative career to embattled Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Bwala, during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, asserted that Natasha’s performance in less than two years in the Senate has already outshone Ndume’s over two decades in the legislature.

The presidential aide also claimed that Ndume had never sponsored a bill, dismissing the Senator’s claim of sponsoring the bill that established the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

According to Bwala, during Ndume’s time as Majority Leader and chairman of the Senate Committees on Defence and Army, the Senator took no meaningful steps to resettle his displaced constituents.

He said, “This is a Senator who has been a lawmaker for the past 22 years; four years as a House of Representatives member, and about 16 years as a senator. Yet, 120,000 of his constituents are still in Cameroon as internally displaced persons.

“If you want, I can give you the figures of the money allocated to Southern Borno as constituency projects, but there is no single project to show for it.

“He has never had a bill passed. In fact, 90 per cent of his bills don’t even make it past second reading, they are dismissed outright, not even brought up for debate.

“He goes about parading himself as the sponsor of the bill that established the North-East Development Commission, it’s a lie. It was Senator (Murtala) Nyako who sponsored that bill.”

However, the show host, Seun Okinbaloye, pointed to evidence of Ndume’s touring of his constituency and engaging with his people, but Bwala replied, “Is going to visit people now a project? Money has been sent to that place for actual projects. Even the boreholes he said he drilled, they are dry.”

Bwala further said Ndume’s political success has often relied on state power rather than popular support, adding that the Senator has failed to use the media to advocate for the return of displaced Borno South residents still in Cameroon.

He added, “He has never won a primary. It is always handed to him. He hides behind the governor during visits. In fact, he was stoned in his village in 2023.

“He should be using the media to call on the president to help bring his people back from Cameroon.

“This Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has spent less than two years in office, yet she has done far more for her constituency than Ndume has in 22 years. I challenge him to come out and tell us what he has done. Even the House of Reps members from his constituency have done better than him.”