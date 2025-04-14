Lagos Residents Panic Ahead Of Impending Flood Disaster

A tense tranquility envelops Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, especially on the Island, as inhabitants prepare for what experts anticipate may be one of the most severe flood seasons in recent memory.

This anxiety has intensified following a recent alert from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), which identified Lagos as one of the states facing a high risk of significant flooding in its 2025 Annual Flood Outlook released last week in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government warned 1,249 communities in 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) about the high likelihood of flooding between April and November 2025.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, during the unveiling of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja on Thursday.

Utsev reports highlighted the states most at risk of severe flooding, which include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, and Jigawa.

Later, Utsev, who led the event, urged residents in flood-prone areas, particularly those on Lagos Island, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Ajah, to brace for substantial flooding due to heavy rainfall, rising sea levels, and overwhelmed urban drainage systems.

For many residents of Lagos, this fear is all too familiar.

Naija News reports that Lagos, situated precariously along the Atlantic coast, has experienced numerous flood disasters over the years, resulting in property damage, business disruptions, and the displacement of many families.

This troubling trend can be traced back to 2012 when Lagos faced severe flooding after heavy rains in July. Major thoroughfares such as Ahmadu Bello Way, Ozumba Mbadiwe, and Marina on the Island were entirely submerged.

Businesses had to shut down, and both vehicles and pedestrians were stranded for hours in waist-deep water.

That year is remembered as one of the most catastrophic flood events in the state’s history, with floodwaters inundating homes across Ikoyi, Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, and parts of Ajah.

Residents navigated through waist-high water as numerous roads became impassable. Many were displaced, suffering losses amounting to millions of naira due to the flooding.

In light of NIHSA’s warning, the residents of Lagos have voiced significant concerns regarding the impending flood threat.

A civil servant residing in Lekki Phase 1, Funmi Adebayo, shared her fears, stating, “Every time the rains arrive, we live in apprehension.”

“Last year, water flooded my sitting room and destroyed my furniture. I had to replace household items worth over N2 million. These annual warnings only remind us of our helplessness,” she told Daily Post.

Again, a media executive based in Victoria Island, Kennedy Terfa, lamented that “Flooding here has become a tradition. In 2022, my office server and several gadgets were destroyed when water poured in during a downpour. The government makes promises every year, but we hardly see sustainable action.”

Another citizen who is a teacher living in Oniru Estate, Titi Balogun, expressed her frustration thus: “During the rainy season, I barely sleep at night.

“We’re constantly checking if water levels are rising. Last year, a neighbour’s fence collapsed because of flood pressure. It’s terrifying, especially with children in the house.”

Ayo Shonibare, a commercial driver who plies the Ajah–Lekki–Victoria Island route, noted: “Once it rains, everywhere locks down. Our roads are terrible and the drains are always clogged.

“It’s either you risk your vehicle getting stuck or stay home and lose income. Nobody should have to live like this in a city like Lagos.”

This Is Not Business As Usual

In light of the escalating tension, the Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its readiness to handle the expected heavy rains and potential flooding, especially in the more susceptible regions of the Island.

During a visit to the ongoing Lagos Island Urban Regeneration Project, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, provided reassurance to residents that proactive measures are being implemented.

Wahab stated that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) is fully operational throughout the year, concentrating on clearing blocked drainage systems, maintaining canals, and tackling areas prone to flooding.

“We are not treating this as business as usual. Our drainage clearing and urban regeneration projects on Lagos Island and other flood-prone areas are in top gear.

“EFAG teams have been deployed across the state and will remain active throughout the year to prevent disaster,” Wahab stated.

He further appealed to residents to cooperate with government agencies by avoiding indiscriminate waste disposal, which contributes to drainage blockage.