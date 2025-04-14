Portable Granted Bail By Court

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been granted bail by a court of competent jurisdiction in Kwara State.

The bail was granted on Monday when the singer was arraigned in court by the Police in the case involving alleged defamation of character.

The court granted the singer bail in the sum of ₦1,000,000 and other conditions.

As earlier reported by Naija News, operatives of the Kwara State Police Command arrested the singer in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday.

His arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who explained that the singer’s arrest is based on a petition against him which borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

The petition was written against the suspect by one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Saheed Osupa,”.

On Monday, Portable’s lawyer, Isaac Adebayo, told newsmen that his client has been granted bail and they are working on meeting the stringent conditions.

He disclosed that apart from the money, the judge also ordered Portable to provide the chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in Kwara State as well as someone that has landed property at GRA in Ilorin, the state capital.