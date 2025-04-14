JUST IN: PDP Members Decamp To Labour Party In Abia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has encountered a notable challenge in its efforts to maintain a robust opposition presence, as a significant number of its members have transitioned to the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News learnt that the mass exodus was spearheaded by a well-known grassroots politician from Isiama Ward in Elu Ohafia and a former candidate for the House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Anya Ojo.

Ojo has previously held the position of Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization under the last governor of the state.

The defection event, which attracted a substantial gathering of supporters, took place at the home of the state’s Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, in Amaekpu Ohafia, within the Ohafia Local Government Area.

In discussing his choice to join the Labour Party, Ojo pointed to the diminishing significance and impact of the PDP in Abia State as a primary factor for his move.

He expressed optimism about the Labour Party’s increasing momentum and pledged to play a role in its achievements within the state.

“I decided to dump PDP for the Labour Party and to also inform them that PDP in Abia State is dead and gone. PDP is in a sorry state right now—in fact, PDP is in the mortuary. I’m now in LP with my entire political structure,” he said.

The deputy governor, Emetu, greeted the new members with enthusiasm and warmth, labeling their transition as a positive advancement that enhances the Labour Party’s influence in the state.

Emetu praised Ojo for his courageous choice and promised him and his supporters a seamless integration into the party.

The defection of Ojo and his team is seen as a significant advantage for the Labour Party in Ohafia, indicating a notable shift in the political landscape of Abia State, especially with the 2027 elections approaching.