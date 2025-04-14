Just In: PDP Governors Reject Coalition To Unseat Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party is open to welcoming anyone or parties but will not be involved in the planned coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, made this known in the communique to journalists after the meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between Sunday and Monday.

Recall that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP and the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufia have been canvassing for a coalition that will oust the APC in 2027.

More details to come…