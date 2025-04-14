Just In: ‘No More Fubara’ – Protest Breaks Out In Rivers Backing Emergency Rule

Some women in Rivers State staged a peaceful protest on Monday in Port Harcourt, the state capital, declaring support for the state of emergency.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a week after some women loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, faulting the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

Recall that Tinubu, who suspended Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu and the Rivers State House of Assembly, subsequently appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), as the sole administrator of the state.

Ibas, on assumption of office, suspended all political appointees and heads of government departments and agencies.

According to Leadership, the women dressed in white attires carried placards with various inscriptions: “State of Emergency Is Constitutional”, “No Tribal War in Rivers State, No More Fubara”, among others.

In an interview with journalists, one of the organisers of the solidarity march and former vice chairman of Etche local government area of the state, Hon. Gladys Nweke, said the declaration of the state of emergency has ended killings and cult activities in the state.

He said, “What we are doing here is a solidarity march in support of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

“Since the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State, there has been peace. We no longer hear about killings and cult activities in the state.”