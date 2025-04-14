Details Of PDP Governors Meeting On Fubara’s Suspension, Other Issues Emerge

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has raised alarm over what he describes as increasing persecution of the party across the country.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made this assertion during a reception organized by the Oyo State Government for the PDP Governors’ Forum members in Ibadan.

The reception, held at the International Conference Centre at the University of Ibadan, provided an opportunity for the governors to reflect on the party’s progress and challenges.

During his address, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde expressed optimism about the PDP’s future, stating that the party is well-positioned to return to power at the federal level in 2027.

He emphasized that the PDP has learned from its past mistakes and is now more prepared to reclaim the reins of government.

Makinde’s confidence in the party’s prospects was underscored by his belief in its ability to unite and strengthen its foundation for the coming elections.

In addressing the gathering, Mohammed acknowledged the challenges faced by the PDP but reassured the public that the party remains strong and united.

He stated that the meeting was part of an ongoing effort by the governors to reflect, reconnect, and reassess governance within the party, ensuring that the PDP stays focused on serving the people.

He firmly dismissed rumors of division within the party, stressing that the governors, alongside the PDP National Working Committee, are working in unison to resolve internal issues and deliver on their promises to the electorate.

Despite the strong show of unity among the PDP governors, notable absentees at the gala included suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri. Governors Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State were represented by their deputies at the event.

Mohammed said, “We are here on a routine meeting of the PDP Governors Forum and of course it has become a tradition of reconnection, of reassessment and of course self-assessment of the governors in terms of sitting down and discussing governance. We are here on a routine practice that we have established. PDP has come a long way as a party.

“Some of those speculations that are mere lies, you can see we are together. We are united as a party. We are united together with our national working committee, working to ensure that all those disparaging issues are set aside, and we will work as per the mandate given to us because coming from the opposition, we are swallowing a lot of melancholy, a lot of persecution these days but certainly we are standing tall.

“All our governors are working very hard to ensure that at least we live in a society better than where we found it, and that is why we make a difference.

“In 2027, by the grace of God, we shall be taking over the reign of leadership in this country because Nigerians have learned, and they know what it is all about. The governor of Oyo has said it.

“You can see what the young man is doing in this part of Nigeria. The infrastructural delivery, the human capital development, and so on. If you go to Adamawa and see the kind of infrastructure that is being provided, you will be amazed at where he is getting the money.

“Taraba has already changed the landscape. Of course, Zamfara used to be a no-go area, but today you have seen the security. People are happy because the governor is working.

“The same thing with the Osun state. My brother is not only dancing, he is dancing with wisdom and knowledge, and righteousness. If you go to Bauchi, you will see the trajectory has changed.

“It has changed for the better because we are all working. Our peer review mechanism is working. We are not just competing for position, we are competing to excel.

“All our governors are working very, very hard. In Bauchi, we are modestly trying to conquer, to catch up with other states that have left us behind in terms of meeting the expectations of the people and meeting them in infrastructure and services, education, and so on and so forth.

“If you go to Enugu, it’s a different story. That is an island of work, of services, of ingenuity, and so on. The same thing with Akwa Ibom. The man of God is a man of God. With fear of God, he is working very hard.

“The Sheriff by the sea is doing so well, and of course, we have seen the provision of bridges, of roads, and so on. These are the manifestations that determine good governors, and we are not doing it to be praised. We are doing it because we want to set the tone for governance.”

Speaking on the situation in Rivers State, Mohammed said all the PDP governors and governors in the country are behind the suspended Governor, with optimism that he would soon be back to continue his work.

He said, while not pre-empting the court, all the governors want is to be respected as much as they respect everyone and the laws of the land.

Mohammed stated, “Even in Rivers where we have the hiccups recently, definitely we assure you all the governors of the PDP and indeed all the governors of Nigeria are united behind Governor Fubara to ensure that he comes back and continue his good work.

“We assure you we are not going to pre-empt the outcome of the court, that we have done, but we know our rights, and we are hardly afraid of anybody, but we respect everybody. What we also want is to be respected. Our laws should be respected so that our governors will be given a level playing field to work.”

He added, “In this serene historical city, the traditional city of Ibadan which has enjoyed a lot of literary poetry and a water view to describe it, we are to discuss, not just to dance, to have a peer review mechanism on where we are and where we will go, how our party will be better and to assure Nigerians that we are going to give them a platform that will take them to the highest level of excellence.

“Nigeria has suffered so much, and I believe the PDP has learned its mistakes, and we are ready to work. We are not going to be disparaged by personal ambition. We’ll make sure we set aside all our differences so that we will give Nigerians the opportunity to bring back good governance to make the giant of Africa, which is Nigeria, the pride of the black man in the world.

“We assure you as governors, we’ll continue to respect ourselves and respect our people, especially those who have given us the mandate not to take them for granted. We thank you, Governor Makinde, for bringing us here. We are happy to see what is going on in Ibadan. It is a new urban renewal.

“Even the airport is wearing a new look. Even the federal roads are being attended to. Even the federal schools are being attended to. That is good governance. We thank you most sincerely, all of you, for allowing us to be where we are. It is just about leadership, and I assure you, while we are here, we will take time to discuss, interact, and learn from each other so that we can bequeath good governance on our respective states.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Makinde said that although speculations are high about the PDP Governors Forum meeting as to which direction the party will take in 2027, he noted that the party will decide where it will go in due course.

He warned all speculators and those against the party to be face their own business, noting that the PDP has the people, the capacity to resolve all its internal issues.

Makinde said, “If people are saying that our party has this issue or that issue, everyone, all organs of the party that are here have demonstrated total commitment to this party.

“And those people who have been carrying rumors all over the place that this is a meeting that will define the direction that PDP will go. Well, let me tell you that PDP is going to where we want it to go, and by God’s grace, this is the party that will form the next government at the federal level.

“Finally, let me say this: we have the capacity within the PDP, we have the people, we have the maturity to solve our internal issues. They should face their own internal issue, and I will repeat, just like I said before, the 2027 election is going to be between APC and the people of Nigeria.”