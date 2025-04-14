“Intentionality In Leadership” – Jonathan Urges Nigerian Governors To Learn From Otti

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has encouraged Nigerian governors and aspiring leaders to draw inspiration from Governor Alex Otti’s performance in Abia State, describing him as a blueprint for effective governance.

Naija News reports that Jonathan’s comments came shortly after former President Olusegun Obasanjo applauded Governor Otti’s leadership, particularly following the commissioning of a reconstructed 46.3-kilometer road in the state.

Jonathan, who could not attend in person due to his engagement in South Korea where he was receiving the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, was represented by Ambassador Godknows Igali during the 80s Reunion Dinner and Award Ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alumni Association, held in Umuahia.

In his remarks, Jonathan described Otti as a leader whose tenure in office exemplifies vision and tangible results.

“The presence of Alex Otti in Abia State shows intentionality in leadership. He came prepared. Before now, when people heard ‘Aba made,’ they would laugh. But today, people are proudly embracing it.

“Governance in Nigeria should take a cue from what is happening in Abia State—the intentionality of leadership that is focused on delivering real change. Nigerian leaders should emulate Governor Otti’s example,” Jonathan said through his representative.

He also took time to praise the UNIPORT alumni network for its influence across various sectors, pointing out the institution’s unique contribution to Nigeria’s leadership landscape, having produced six state governors and a Vice President who later became President.

Responding to the praise, Governor Alex Otti appreciated the UNIPORT 80s Alumni for choosing Umuahia for their reunion event, which was last held 12 years ago in Port Harcourt under the administration of fellow alumnus and then Governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Encouraging alumni to consider the value of engaging in public service, Otti remarked: “The political space allows you to positively impact the broader society, often in ways that surpass what’s possible in the corporate world.”

He outlined some of his administration’s achievements, stating that 200 primary health centres and 221 schools are undergoing renovation across the 184 wards in Abia State.

The Governor further highlighted the state’s investment in human capital, noting that 20% of the annual budget goes to education and 15% to health.

According to him, such allocation reflects a deliberate commitment to the future: a “non-negotiable” investment in people.