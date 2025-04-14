I Have Never Had My Heart Broken – Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has stated that his heart has never been broken.

The singer said he had planned on opening up himself to experiencing how it feels to get one’s heart broken, but decided against it after doing research with some ladies.

Speaking in a recent episode of the 90s Baby Show, the 29-year-old said experiencing heartbreak at this stage could ruin his life and career.

Fireboy said most of the time when people get heartbroken, they are partly responsible, as they chose to ignore the warning signs.

He said, “I have never had my heart broken. I wanted to experience heartbreak but I didn’t want anymore. Not at this age. I think it would ruin me.

“I did my research, I sat down with a few ladies I have been involved with and I asked them, ‘What’s heartbreak like?’ What I heard was not nice.

“Also, I think we break our own hearts. That is my theory. 90 per cent of the time, if you have your heartbroken, look inward, you definitely had something to do with it. Because there were some points when you saw the signs, there were sometimes when your instincts tell you that you shouldn’t involve yourself in some relationships but then the heart wants what it wants. We break our own hearts. That is what I think. But it’s a very painful experience. I don’t think at this age, it is something I want to be involved in.”