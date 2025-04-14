‘I Have Endured Worse Situations’ – Peter Obi Reacts As Gov Alia Blocks Moves To Visit IDP Camps

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asserted that the treatment meted out to him by the Benue State Government over his planned visit to camps housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state calls for a need to change his approach in responding to issues in politics.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, who has been actively engaged in humanitarian outreach to victims of violence across Nigeria, had planned to visit the IDP camps in Benue.

The former Anambra State governor has previously visited camps in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and Nasarawa states, where he met with displaced families, donated relief materials, and advocated for urgent government intervention.

Obi’s visit to Plateau State attracted significant national attention after he met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and visited victims of herdsmen attacks.

However, his proposed visit to Benue has sparked a political storm within the state’s corridors of power.

In a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Monday evening, April 14, 2025, Peter Obi stated that he had endured worse situations in his political career since the declaration of his presidential ambition.

Peter Obi said he had tried to reach the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, but it was unsuccessful.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that his scheduled visit was abruptly stopped after his security team informed him about the decision of the State Government.

The statement read, “Ordinarily, I would not have commented on this issue, as I have endured far worse situations in my political life since I declared for the presidency, and it continues to worsen as I strive to do things in a civilised and organized manner. The unfolding events demand that I have to start speaking out now.

“On what transpired today during my planned visit to Benue State, I am not entirely sure that the state Governor, my dear younger brother, a Reverend Father I deeply respect, is aware of this situation. Having exhausted every possible means to reach him, I am compelled to use this available platform to ensure my message is conveyed.

“On Thursday, the 10th of April, I had planned to visit Plateau and Benue State, respectively. Plateau on Sunday, the 13th of April 2025, and Benue on Monday, the 14th of April 2025. My trip included paying courtesy calls to the governors as well as visiting the IDP camps and schools of nursing in both states to give my support.

“As is my practice, I reached out to the Plateau State government to inform them of my visit, which included spending the day with the victims at the IDP camp in Bokkos, a visit I wholeheartedly embraced to extend my support, care, and compassion to fellow Nigerians in need. And in his utmost hospitality, the Plateau State Governor graciously permitted.

“In a similar vein, I tried repeatedly to contact the Benue State Governor directly without success. I then successfully contacted his ADC who told me that the governor was in a very important meeting and would call me before midnight on the same day.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get that call until Sunday evening when he sent me a message stating he had not been able to reach his principal since the day I called. I was disturbed by how an ADC would not have been able to reach his principal for 3 days.

“However, because my visit to the governor was just for courtesy and respect, I decided to proceed with my trip to Makurdi. Earlier today at 7am, I left Jos, and on reaching Akwanga at about 10am, my security team stopped and stated they received a press statement, purportedly from the Benue State Government, that appeared designed to stop my trip. Curiously while I was still talking with my security team on the issue, the Governors ADC sent the statement directly to me. The letter refers exactly to my itinerary which I had earlier conveyed to the ADC directly and to the security operatives in Benue through my own security.

“I am forced to remind them, and all concerned, that the purpose of this journey is to support good causes in areas of critical development: health and health education, education and caring for our people in need, and this is what I have done in my private life for years before getting into politics and even while in politics I have continued to do so.

“Everyone knew then how I had to get permission from the then President, President Goodluck Jonathan, that I needed to visit Haiti during the earthquake. I intended to visit a school being built by the bishop in Gboko, a Nursing school and an IDP camp, actions that reflect my genuine care for the welfare of our fellow citizens, and my continuous show of love, care and compassion to citizens who have been displaced.”