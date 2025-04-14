I Can’t Guarantee Your Safety – Gov Alia Warns Against Unapproved Political Visit To Benue

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has issued a warning, stating that he cannot ensure the safety of any individual or group arriving in the state without his prior knowledge.

The Governor advised those contemplating such visits to rethink their plans for their own safety and well-being.

Additionally, the governor emphasized that anyone intending to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state must obtain prior approval from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) before proceeding with their visit.

Naija News reports that this information was shared in a statement released on Monday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, under the title “Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State.”

Part of the statement read: “The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, wishes to inform the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state today.

“He is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state.

“Therefore, he strongly advises against any group or high-profile individual(s) attempting to enter the state for any kind of visit that may generate political assemblies without prior approval.

“For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed.

“Also the public is to note that all individuals or groups intending to visit IDPs in Benue State must first seek and obtain written permission from Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA.

“We urge security agents and the public to take note of this announcement and maintain peace and order in the state.”