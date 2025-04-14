Full Text: Communique Issued By PDP Governors Forum After Crucial Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) on Monday held its 2025/4th Meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the governors where hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

After the meeting, the PDP Governors released a communique signed by Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Governor, Bauchi State & Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum.

The communiqué released by the governors read:

1.Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of political parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, the PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

2.The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy National Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone and NEC respectively at its next meeting.

3.The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy hence the decision of approaching the Supreme Court to give a clear cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state.

The Forum restates its solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end.

4. The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country, as evidenced in parts of the country especially Borno, Plateau, Katsina and Edo States. The Forum calls for review and reordering of priorities and strategies including adopting a bottom up template that guarantees the sub-nationals to constitute an effective line of defence against security breaches. While raising the concerns above, we condemn the recent attacks in Plateau State, and commiserate with the government and people of the state especially those who lost their lives and properties during this unfortunate mishap.

5. The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

6. The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows;

Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri – Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.

7. The Forum expressed its gratitude to the host Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the government and good people of Oyo state for their hospitality.

THOSE IN ATTENDANCE WERE:

1) H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Governor, Bauchi State & Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum

2) H.E. Ademola Adeleke, Osun State

3) H.E. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State

4) H.E. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State

5) H.E. Douye Diri, Bayelsa State

6) H E. Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State

7) H.E. Agbu Kefas, Taraba State

8) H.E. Senator Dr Akon Eyakenyi, Deputy Governor – Akwa Ibom State

9) H.E Barr Peter Mbah – Enugu State

10) H.E Sir Monday Onyeme, Deputy Governor – Delta State.