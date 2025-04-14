Four Killed As Police Nab Kidnap Kingpin In Delta

The Delta State command of the Nigeria Police Force have apprehended a notorious kidnap leader, Abubakar Usman, also referred to as Shehu, and eliminated four of his gang members.

Naija News understands that the arrest occurred during an intense gunfight as part of a sting operation conducted on Thursday, April 10.

This information was shared by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Adejobi noted that Usman was captured in Delta State and admitted to being the head of a dangerous kidnapping organization.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in its quest to sustain the tempo of the fight against violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and banditry, has again recorded significant successes across the country.

“The police operatives attached to Delta State Command, on the 10th of April, 2025, in a sting operation on the activities of kidnappers within the state, arrested one Abubakar Usman ‘m’ AKA Shehu, who was identified as the leader of a deadly kidnapping gang.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to multiple crimes, including the kidnapping of a medical doctor at Issele-uku, Delta State, the kidnapping of the wife and daughter of Mr Godwin Anuka at Ogwashi-Uku, and his subsequent murder, and also the kidnapping and murder of Ms Esther Ojoh at Ibusa,” the police spokesperson stated.

He mentioned that Usman subsequently guided police officers to the gang’s location in a forest near the Asaba/Agbor Expressway.

Upon arrival, the officers faced intense gunfire from additional gang members.

Adejobi further noted that the suspect directed the operatives to the gang’s hideout, where they confronted the remaining members and were met with heavy fire.

During the resulting shootout, the operatives managed to eliminate four gang members and seized three AK-47 rifles along with 90 rounds of live ammunition.

On the same day, a separate event unfolded in Kano State, where law enforcement apprehended three individuals: Abdul Sadiq, 43; Ahmad Muazu, 22; and Aliyu Sharif, 40, in the Dorayi Babba area.

Following a tip-off, the police uncovered a cache that included 15 homemade revolver rifles, 102 live cartridges, and six spent cartridges.

Authorities are now focused on identifying the illegal manufacturing site responsible for these weapons and apprehending additional suspects.

A police spokesperson stated, “Further inquiries resulted in the seizure of 15 locally made revolver rifles, 102 live cartridges, and six used cartridges from the suspects. Efforts are being intensified to track down the factory producing these illegal arms and to detain other offenders.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers for their bravery and dedication.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ending violent crimes and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.”