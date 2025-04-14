FBI: You Can’t Say Nothing New When Your Lawyers Are Studying Ruling – Atiku’s Aide Tells Presidency

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, has dismissed the Presidency’s statement concerning a United States court ruling on President Bola Tinubu’s alleged drug case.

Naija News reported that a US court, last Wednesday, directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release documents concerning the President’s alleged drug issues in the country.

In reaction to the court’s ruling, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed that any new thing would be released concerning the alleged drug case.

He, however, added that the President’s lawyers were studying the ruling.

“There is nothing new to be revealed. The report by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA report have been in the public space for more than 30 years. The reports did not indict the Nigerian leader.

The lawyers are examining the ruling,” he said.

In response to his statement, Shaibu argued that if there was nothing new to be revealed, lawyers would not be studying the ruling.

“If there’s truly nothing new to be revealed, then what exactly are your lawyers studying? You can’t claim finality while your legal team is still flipping through pages. Either the matter is settled, or you’re still scrambling — it can’t be both,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday.