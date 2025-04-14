Falana Tells Benue, Plateau Govts How To Curb Killings

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the governments of Benue and Plateau states to ban open grazing to curb incessant killings.

Naija News reports that Falana, the Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), made this known on Sunday while expressing sympathy over the incessant loss of lives in both states.

He urged the attorneys-general of Benue and Plateau to ensure that all suspected killers are prosecuted in line with the provisions of the penal codes applicable in their states.

He said, “It is high time that open grazing was banned by the governments of Benue and Plateau states.

“Without any further delay, the federal government should establish ranches in Benue, Plateau, and other states and ban the movement of cattle in the Federal Capital Territory and all states of the Federation.”

He recalled that during the administration of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, the northern and southern governors forums agreed to outlaw open grazing across the country.

Falana said the federal government adopted ranching to curb the violent clashes between herders and farmers by releasing N6.2 billion to the Katsina state government.

He said, “It is unbelievable that the nation’s security forces have failed to defeat the ill-equipped gunmen terrorising unarmed people in Benue and Plateau states.

“Our call on other state governments then to demand for the same amount and for the same purpose fell on deaf ears.”

The human rights lawyer commended the Benue and Plateau governments for establishing state security outfits in line with the example set by the former governor of Ondo State, late Rotimi Akeredolu.

He, however, said there have been allegations that the security outfits in both states are underfunded.

“As a matter of urgency, the operatives of both security agencies should be well trained and well motivated to rout out the merchants of death operating in both states,” he said.