EFCC Arrest 19 Suspected Fraudsters In Edo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended 19 individuals on Saturday in Benin City, Edo State, for their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

According to a statement shared on the agency’s X account on Monday, the arrests were executed by the EFCC’s Benin Zonal Directorate, following credible intelligence that identified the suspects’ participation in fraudulent online activities.

This intelligence reportedly connected the group to various schemes aimed at misleading victims through illegal internet practices.

Naija News reports, however, that further details regarding the alleged offenses have not yet been released.

During the operation, authorities confiscated several significant items from the suspects, including five luxury vehicles and numerous smartphones.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, arrested 19 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Benin City, Edo State.

“The suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them included five exotic cars and smartphones.”

The EFCC has also assured the public that the suspects will face legal consequences as soon as investigations are complete.

“They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” EFCC assured.

This latest crackdown follows a series of similar operations by the EFCC in Edo State and beyond, reflecting the agency’s intensified focus on tackling internet fraud, commonly called “yahoo-yahoo” in Nigeria.