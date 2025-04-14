Cross River Governor Welcomes Former PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Emana To APC

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, on Sunday received Dr. Emana Duke Ambrose-Amawhe at the Government House in Calabar, days after her public announcement of defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr. Ambrose-Amawhe, who was the PDP’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, was warmly welcomed by Governor Otu, his wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, the state APC Chairman Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba, and the Governor’s Chief of Staff.

Her visit followed her recent post on her 𝕏 account, confirming her decision to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to her, the meeting was held to officially inform the Governor and his wife of her new political direction.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, she explained, “I only went to greet His Excellency, the Governor and His Wife, Her Excellency Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, as a mark of respect and to formally inform them of my movement.”

She further noted, “The day of my formal and ceremonial movement to my New Party, the All Progressives Congress, along with thousands of my supporters and other big names, will be made known soon.”

Dr. Ambrose-Amawhe’s departure from the PDP was documented in a letter dated March 28, 2025, which was addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Edem Odo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area. The letter confirmed her resignation with immediate effect.

In the letter, she stated, “This decision was not made lightly. However, I remain committed to serving my community and contributing to the progress of Cross River State and Nigeria in other capacities.”

Dr. Ambrose-Amawhe previously ran alongside Senator Sandy Onor in the 2023 gubernatorial election. Before then, she had vied for the PDP ticket for the Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives race.