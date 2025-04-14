Court Issues Fresh Directive In Suit Challenging Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers State

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered lawyers in a case challenging the constitutionality of the state of emergency declared in Rivers State to serve the process on President Bola Tinubu, Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas, and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The order which was given on Monday by Justice James Omotosho, also ordered the service of the court papers on the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The case instituted by Yirbari Israel Nulog, Nengim Ikpoemugh Royal and Gracious Eyoh-Sifumbukho, seeks to set aside the appointment of Ibas as the sole administrator for Rivers State, and to restrain him from acting or continuing to act in that capacity in pursuance of his appointment on March 18.

Among other things, the applicants are seeking, “An order of injunction restraining the 1st (Tinubu), 3rd (Ibas) defendants, including their agents, representatives or such other persons acting on their behalf from treating or continuing to treat the deputy governor and members of the House of Assembly as having been suspended by the 1st defendant (Tinubu).”

They are contending that by virtue of Section 1(1) and (2) and 176(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the plaintiffs, who are indigenes and residents of Rivers State of Nigeria, are entitled to have a democratically elected Governor of Rivers State who shall be the chief executive of the state.

Earlier, counsel for the applicants, Ebun-Oluwa Adegboruwa (SAN), informed the court that they would need an adjournment to enable them to serve the processes.

Naija News reports the case was thereafter adjourned till May 21.