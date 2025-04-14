Bwala Reveals Reasons Behind Tinubu’s Appointments

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has defended the President’s appointments of aides and heads of government establishments, describing them as “strategic” rather than based on tribal considerations.

Naija News reports that Bwala made these remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, responding to recent accusations by Borno South Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. Ndume had alleged that President Tinubu was favoring the Yoruba ethnic group in his political appointments.

In his response, Bwala dismissed the claims, emphasizing that the President’s decisions were based on national needs rather than tribal sentiments.

He provided the example of appointments related to national security, stating, “Let me give you a good scenario. Where in this country is the most hit by insecurity? Northern Nigeria. The Chief of Defence Staff, the Minister of Defence, and the Minister of State for Defence—where are they from? These appointments are strategic. If you send somebody from another part of Nigeria to deal with insecurity, they can read meanings to it.”

Bwala further explained that appointments from Southern Nigeria were linked to the country’s economic priorities, noting that Southern Nigeria hosts the commercial hubs of the country.

“Where are the bases for the commercial nerves of this country? Southern Nigeria. So it makes sense to put people who have an understanding of that place,” he added.

Bwala also pointed out that the current list of appointees was far from final, mentioning that President Tinubu had over 7,000 appointments to make, and that Nigerians from diverse backgrounds would continue to be included in government roles.

“I am just saying, in terms of the general spread of the appointments—we have over 7,000 appointments to be given. Even the list of Ambassadors has not been released. Many more people are going to come into government,” Bwala concluded.