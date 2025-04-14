‘Bury The Thought Of Fueling Crisis’ – Eze Tells Wike To Stay Away From Bayelsa PDP

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has issued a stern warning to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, urging him to steer clear of Bayelsa State’s political affairs.

Eze, in a statement released over the weekend in Port Harcourt, cautioned Wike against interpreting the Ijaw people’s calm demeanour as a sign of docility, stressing that they should not be provoked.

He expressed concern over what he described as Wike’s alleged attempts to interfere in Bayelsa’s political landscape, warning that such actions could destabilise the state and distract the government of Governor Douye Diri.

“The Ijaw people are not weak,” Eze stated. “Governor Diri cannot stand aloof and watch Wike perpetrate dastardly acts in Bayelsa State.”

The APC stalwart, who previously served in the party’s Legacy Media Team, commended Governor Diri for his vigilance in averting what he described as Wike’s “evil and anti-democratic plot” to introduce political tension and violence into the state.

“Wike is busy plotting to replicate [the suspension of Gov Fubara, his deputy and lawmakers] by President Bola Tinubu, in Bayelsa State,” Eze alleged.

He condemned any attempt to bring political unrest into the state, claiming such plans were aimed at forcing a state of emergency.

“So, plotting to import ground-swelling violence to Bayelsa, envisaging a declaration of another infamous state of emergency, is a ruse, that can never happen in the State,” he added.

Eze continued, “I urge Wike to bury the thought of fueling crisis in the Bayelsa PDP, with the hope of allowing the attendant consequences to snowball into a state-wide political violence.

“I caution Wike to desist from his infantile thinking and hallucination, and wake up to the realization that no amount of devious plots would make President Tinubu, to declare a state of emergency in Bayelsa State.

“With the ceaseless and senseless killings in the Plateau, Edo, Zamfara and other States, Wike ought to have advised Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria to justify his illegal declaration of emergency in Rivers State.”

Eze further argued that President Tinubu should not be misled into seeing Governor Diri’s opposition to a pro-Tinubu and Wike rally in Bayelsa, and the launch of a political group called “The New Associates,” as a challenge to the presidency.

“President Tinubu should not be arm twisted to believe that Diri’s opposition to hosting of the mega rally in support of him and Wike as well as the inauguration of a political group, ‘The New Associates,’ in Bayelsa, is an affront on Mr President’s political interest, because that has been the tactics of Wike, just to curry favour from the presidency,” he stated.

Eze concluded with a strong message: “Wike knows that Bayelsa is the cradle of the Ijaw nation, warning that their peaceful nature should not be mistaken for weakness, as no individual, in the name of playing dirty and do or die politics, has monopoly of violence or brain box of inciting unrest.”