Buhari’s Kaduna Residence Becomes Political Power Hub Ahead Of 2027 Election

The recent influx of political figures visiting the Kaduna residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari has signaled his newfound influence as a key political figure in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential elections.

Long after his exit from office, Buhari’s residence has become a gathering point for both loyal allies and former critics, who are now seeking his endorsement and guidance on the nation’s political future.

In a surprising twist, political heavyweights from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties have been frequenting Buhari’s Kaduna residence.

These visits are seen as an attempt to tap into his political influence, which some believe could significantly shape the direction of the 2027 race.

The growing number of visits has led many pundits to speculate that Buhari has now become the pivotal figure in determining the outcome of the upcoming election.

The visits came after President Bola Tinubu’s government faced growing unrest in the northern region, with many local political figures expressing dissatisfaction with the current administration. Buhari’s residence, therefore, has assumed a strategic role as a space where crucial political alignments are being formed.

Political Figures Join Forces For 2027 Presidential Election

Prominent political figures who have visited Buhari include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and many others, including key members of the APC.

Naija News understands that the visits have stirred political discussions across the nation, with the opposition parties also seeking to harness Buhari’s influence to bolster their chances in 2027.

Despite the high-profile visits, some attendees have downplayed the significance of the discussions. El-Rufai, one of the visitors, dismissed concerns about the meetings, stating, “We joined other faithful for Jumaat prayers at the Yahaya Road Mosque and had a sumptuous lunch at Buhari’s residence. Our adversaries should not lose any sleep over it. It is not about politics. It is about unity and brotherhood.”

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar, while visiting Buhari’s residence, clarified that the visit was purely for Sallah greetings and not intended for any coalition discussions. However, he acknowledged the ongoing plans for opposition parties to form a unified front against the APC.

APC Dismisses Opposition Visits As Political Theatre

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who also visited Buhari’s residence, downplayed the significance of the opposition leaders’ visits. “We are not worried at all. This is just history trying to repeat itself.

They went on a joint venture, which will not work because there are just some particles that cannot come together,” Ganduje stated, expressing confidence that the ruling party remains firmly in control.

He further emphasized that the APC would continue to expand its reach by securing more states, either through alliances or electoral victories.

Despite efforts to dismiss the growing visits to Buhari’s Kaduna residence, many believe the former president still wields significant influence in northern Nigeria. The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Senator Ali Ndume, recently warned that if Buhari were to withdraw his support or remain neutral in 2027, it could drastically affect the election outcome.

“Buhari’s followership has diminished naturally because it is different when you are not in power and after spending eight years in power. But you can’t write him off, especially with the northern masses,” Ndume said.

Ndume pointed out that Buhari still enjoys a strong cult-like following among the masses, especially in the north, where he remains highly revered.

He added, “If Buhari is coming here now, you will see people rushing to see him. Everyone, including those in the vegetable market, will rush here. Buhari is still with the Talakawas (the common people).”

Ndume also expressed concerns about President Tinubu’s handling of key issues, stating that the president should focus on security, the welfare of citizens, and the economy to maintain his political standing.

He further suggested that if Tinubu fails to address the concerns of the northern region, Buhari’s support could turn the political tide against him in the 2027 election.

Similarly, the National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, in an interview with Daily Sun, noted that the political pilgrimage to Buhari’s residence reflected the underlying challenges faced by the Tinubu administration.

Ameh highlighted the resurgence of visits to Buhari’s residence, particularly from influential figures in northern Nigeria, as indicative of growing discontent and dissatisfaction within the country’s political landscape.

He explained, “Buhari, widely regarded as a politically relevant figure in the North, has become a focal point for both opposition and ruling party leaders. The significance of these visits, especially in the light of the actions of the Tinubu-led administration, cannot be overstated. They reflect a growing unease about the government’s performance and its handling of the delicate balance within the APC.”

Explaining his viewpoint further, the former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) noted that, “the recent rush by the APC National Chairman, Ganduje, to visit Buhari, hot on the heels of a coalition of Northern opposition leaders led by Atiku and El-Rufai, betrays a palpable fear within the ruling party. These opposition figures, known for their influence in the North, appear to be leveraging on Buhari’s enduring political clout to signal a challenge to the status quo. The APC’s swift response suggests an acknowledgment that such visits carry weight far beyond mere courtesy—they hint at potential realignments or pressures that could destabilise the party’s unity.

“This anxiety within the APC is not baseless; it stems from the Tinubu administration’s failure to inspire confidence two years into its tenure. If the Tinubu-led government had delivered tangible results, Nigeria would not find itself in what feels like a perpetual campaign mode so early in its term. Governance is not about rhetoric or explanations, but about outcomes that citizens can see, feel, and experience.”

Turning into a prophet of doom to wrap up his contributions, Ameh said, “Unfortunately, the vox populi paints a grim picture: Nigeria’s state of affairs is widely perceived as dire. From escalating insecurity to economic hardship, the disconnect between the government’s promises and the realities of Nigerians have fuelled disillusionment.

“This failure to perform has created fertile ground for political manoeuvring, as evidenced by the pilgrimage to Buhari’s doorstep. Tinubu’s apparent prioritisation of certain factions within the APC, particularly the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) bloc, is compounding these challenges at the expense of others. His administration’s deliberate side-lining of the CPC bloc, which Buhari represents, has caused significant discontent among party members.

“The over-concentration of appointments and projects in Lagos, the stronghold of the ACN, has further alienated key stakeholders, particularly in the North. This lopsided approach to governance undermines the coalition that brought the APC to power and risks fracturing its fragile unity.

“The visits to Buhari’s residence are not merely symbolic; they are a barometer to measure Tinubu administration’s vulnerabilities. They underscore the reality that political relevance in Nigeria is tied to delivering results and maintaining inclusivity. Buhari’s home has become a stage where both allies and adversaries signal their intentions, and the APC’s nervous response reveals its awareness of the stakes.

“If Tinubu’s government is to regain its footing, it must move beyond explanations and focus on performance that resonates with Nigerians across regions and party lines. Until then, the political pilgrimage to Daura or Kaduna will remain a stark reminder of a government struggling to hold its coalition and the country together.”