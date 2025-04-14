Buhari Has Not Dumped The Accord Between Him And Tinubu – Presidency Slams Opposition’s Cracks Narrative

The Presidency has said that the enduring partnership between President Bola Tinubu and former president, Muhammadu Buhari remains intact despite the opposition’s attempt to exploit perceived cracks in their relationship.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media, Publicity, and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, in an article titled: “Tinubu-Buhari partnership and opposition’s desperate search for validation,” stated that the relationship between the duo remains a cornerstone of Nigerian politics, marked by mutual respect, shared achievements, and occasional challenges.

The aide emphasized that despite occasional strains, the two leaders have “trudged on to the admiration of their mutual friends and associates.”

“The special relationship between President Tinubu and former President Buhari has witnessed many remarkable moments. It has experienced dramatic and exciting times, just as there have been challenging moments,” he said.

Rahman recalled Buhari’s invitation to Tinubu in 2017 to join his entourage for the African Union-European Union Summit in Côte d’Ivoire.

“Coming from Buhari, the invitation was a pleasant surprise to the then All Progressives Congress National Leader.

“At the time, Tinubu had been sidelined by the administration he helped bring to power in 2015. The trip symbolized a rekindling of collaboration. During the visit, Buhari publicly acknowledged Tinubu’s contributions, stating: “I must thank our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has brought me a very beautiful piece of information… Thank you very much for your hard work.”

The presidential aide further highlighted Tinubu’s critical role in Buhari’s rise to power in 2015 after three unsuccessful presidential bids.

“Tinubu had helped Buhari to power in 2015 after the General’s three previous unsuccessful attempts.

“The alliance between Buhari’s Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) created a formidable coalition that united Nigeria’s Northwest and Southwest regions.

“Contrary to impressions in some quarters… there is nothing that suggests that Buhari has deviated from or dumped the accord between him and President Tinubu,” Rahman asserted. He pointed out that Buhari reaffirmed his loyalty during a visit by APC Governors at his Kaduna residence, emphasizing humility and citizen-first leadership.

Rahman concluded with confidence in the partnership’s durability: “The special relationship between President Tinubu and former President Buhari remains rock solid. The two eminent leaders will continue to cooperate and collaborate to sustain party unity and promote progressive governance. This alliance stands as a testament to their shared vision for Nigeria’s future amidst political maneuvering by opposition forces.”