‘The Money From Rivers Was A Gift’ – NBA Fires Ibas Over Refund Request

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has firmly refuted claims by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd), that the state paid ₦300 million to secure the hosting rights for the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), which has now been relocated to Enugu State.

In a statement released on Monday, the NBA addressed Ibas’ demand for a refund of the alleged funds, clarifying that the ₦300 million from Rivers State was a gift and not tied to any hosting rights for the conference.

The NBA, through its Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), dismissed the allegations, stating that it is standard procedure for the NBA to seek financial support for its AGC events.

The statement explained that such support is entirely unconditional and not linked to any rights regarding the hosting of the conference.

“The attention of the Annual General Conference planning committee has been drawn to a statement credited to the Administrator of Rivers State to the effect that the Rivers State government paid hosting rights for the hosting of the NBA AGC 2025,” the statement read.

It continued, “We wish to clarify that the decision to host the 2025 AGC in Portharcourt was taken in August 2024 and was not subject to any bidding process or payment of any hosting rights.

“The host city has no hosting rights, and there is no representation by the NBA that the conference must be held in a chosen city.

“Traditionally, because of the enormous cost involved in hosting the AGC, the NBA Conference Planning Committee approaches organisations and agencies of government and state governments for support, and the support requested is unconditional and not tied to hosting rights or any rights whatsoever.

“Recent NBA conferences have been supported by different state governments, corporate organisations, ministries, departments and agencies whose budgets accommodate corporate social responsibilities and share the same vision with NBA.

“Such financial supports are in the form of gifts, partnerships or sponsorships.

“The money from Rivers State was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for the NBA AGC.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class conference to members of the Bar and will not be drawn into any unnecessary controversy over this issue.”

Naija News reports that the controversy came after the NBA National Executive Council (NEC) decided to shift the venue for the 2025 AGC from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

The decision was made following what the NBA described as a series of undemocratic actions in Rivers State, including Ibas’ appointment as Sole Administrator, which the NBA considered illegal.

The NBA accused Ibas of “flouting the rule of law with impunity” and argued that retaining Rivers State as the venue would implicitly endorse constitutional violations and the subversion of the rule of law.

In light of these developments, the NBA emphasized that its decision to relocate the conference was rooted in its commitment to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles.