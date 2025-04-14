Breaking: Rivers State Magistrate, George Resigns Over Appointment Of ‘Quasi-Military Administration’

A Chief Magistrate in the Rivers State Judiciary, Ejike King George, has voluntarily resigned from his position, citing discomfort with the recent appointment of what he described as a “quasi-military administration” to oversee the state’s affairs.

In a resignation letter dated April 11, 2025, addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge of Rivers State through the Secretary of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission, Magistrate George expressed his dissatisfaction with the direction the state’s governance has taken under the current administration.

“This difficult and regrettable decision is informed largely by my discomfort with the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs of a modern State like ours,” George wrote in the letter, emphasizing that the present governance structure is “alien” and “antithetical” to the principles and values upheld by the legal profession.

Naija News reports that Magistrate George, who has served for 22 years in legal practice, spent 16 of those years as a Magistrate in the Rivers State Judiciary under various democratic administrations.

His resignation marks a significant moment amid growing tensions within the Rivers State political and judicial landscape.

George further voiced concerns that continuing in his role under the current administration would signify “tacit and naïve acquiescence,” implying that remaining silent or complicit would not align with his professional and personal values.

He concluded his letter with gratitude, stating, “Thanks, Milord, for the opportunity to serve,” indicating his appreciation for his years of service in the judiciary.