Rivers Administrator, Ibas Demands Refund Of ₦300 Million From NBA Over Conference Venue Shift

The Rivers State government has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund the ₦300 million allegedly paid for the hosting rights of the NBA’s 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC).

The state government, currently under the leadership of a sole administrator, Ibokette Ibas stated that if the NBA truly adheres to its principles, it should demonstrate integrity by returning the sum.

Naija News reports that the NBA’s decision to move the 2025 AGC from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu was announced last Friday.

The association cited “constitutional violations” in Rivers State following the imposition of a state of emergency.

In its statement, the NBA described the current administration in the state as operating under a military-style rule that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation.

The NBA’s stance reflects concerns about the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as part of the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu.

Rivers Government Responds To NBA’s Position

In response to the NBA’s move, the Rivers State government issued a statement on Monday, accusing the association of overlooking the constitutional basis for the current administration in the state.

The statement, signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State government, Hector Igbikiowubo, defended the declaration of emergency rule, describing it as a necessary response to a breakdown in public order and democratic processes.

The government emphasized that the decision to declare a state of emergency was in line with the constitutional provisions, aimed at restoring peace and order after a prolonged political crisis in the state.

The Rivers State government expressed its disappointment with the NBA’s decision to relocate the conference, given the association’s critical role in upholding constitutional rights.

The Rivers government’s statement further insisted that if the NBA is genuinely anchored on principles of justice and fairness, it should refund the ₦300 million paid for the conference, as the reasons for moving the event did not align with the realities of the current administration’s legal basis.

The statement reads, “Contrary to the NBA’s assertions, the sole administrator has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to restoring democratic institutions as soon as practicable.

“Upholding the constitutional rights of all residents, including freedom of movement, speech, and association. Respecting judicial pronouncements, including those of the Supreme Court, which have guided the administration’s actions.

“The NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.

“While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association — despite its ‘principled position’— didn’t address the refund of the ₦300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”