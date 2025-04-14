BREAKING: PDP Fixes Date For NEC, National Convention; Gives Diri, Fintiri, Others Fresh Appointments [Full List]

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF) has fixed May 27th, 2025 to hold it’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a communique to journalists after it’s meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday.

The communique was signed by the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDPGF, Bala Mohammed.

The PDP Governors Forum also fixed August 28th, 29th and 30th, 2025, for it’s national convention to be held in Kano State.

The communique read: “The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

“The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows;

“Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri – Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.”