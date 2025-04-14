‘Benue Government Allegedly Moves To Block Peter Obi’s Planned Visit To IDP Camps’

The Benue State Government has reportedly made moves to block the planned visit of Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to camps housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Obi, who has been actively engaged in humanitarian outreach to victims of violence across Nigeria, had planned to visit the IDP camps in Benue.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State governor has previously visited camps in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and Nasarawa states, where he met with displaced families, donated relief materials, and advocated for urgent government intervention.

Obi’s visit to Plateau State attracted significant national attention after he met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and visited victims of herdsmen attacks.

However, his proposed visit to Benue has sparked a political storm within the state’s corridors of power.

Reliable sources who spoke with the Daily Post revealed that Obi’s team reached out to the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) through its Executive Secretary, James Iorpuu, to officially notify the agency and seek access to designated camps for the visit.

Despite the initial communication, top government officials reportedly advised Governor Hyacinth Alia against granting Obi access to the camps, citing political concerns.

They argued that the visit could be perceived as a move by former Governor Samuel Ortom, a strong supporter of Obi during the 2023 election, to revive his political relevance and embarrass the current administration.

Fear Of Political Fallout And Internal Party Tensions

Further sources revealed that the decision to block Obi’s visit was influenced by broader political calculations.

There is concern that allowing Obi to visit at this time could fuel ongoing speculations about Governor Alia’s relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his potential departure from the party amid internal tensions.

Governor Alia, who is reportedly working to maintain good standing with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is cautious about sending any message that might be interpreted as a subtle alignment with the opposition.

“One of the concerns is that allowing Obi’s visit would trigger local political drama with Ortom, and might also be seen in Abuja as a sign of discontent within the APC ranks.

“Governor Alia is focused on consolidating his position and securing support from the President, which makes such a visit politically risky,” an anonymous source told Daily Post.

In the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi secured a remarkable 308,000 votes in Benue State, a performance that took many by surprise, considering the traditional dominance of the APC and PDP.

His strong showing was largely attributed to the support of former Governor Ortom, as well as widespread backing from youth, faith-based organizations, and the middle class.

This context has made the decision to block Obi’s visit even more sensitive. Insiders disclosed that Governor Alia’s inner circle strongly advised against allowing the visit, fearing that it could reignite political rivalries and provide Ortom and the Labour Party with a platform to reassert their influence in the state.

As a result of the growing political tension, Governor Alia instructed his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, to issue a public statement warning against “unapproved high-profile visits” to the state.

The statement, while not directly naming Peter Obi, was understood to be a veiled message aimed at discouraging the former presidential candidate from going ahead with his plans.

“For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed,” the statement read.

Despite the political challenges surrounding the visit, a source close to Peter Obi confirmed that the visit was purely humanitarian in nature and was part of his ongoing national outreach to communities affected by violence and displacement.

As of the time of reporting, Obi’s camp and the Labour Party had not issued an official response regarding the restriction.