‘Atiku Is Not Our Leader, If He Picks PDP 2027 Presidential Ticket, That Is The End Of The Party’ – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has debunked assumptions that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the leader of the party.

According to George, the fact that Atiku is a former presidential candidate of the PDP does not automatically make him the leader of the party.

He added that while Atiku has been pushing for a coalition of opposition parties going into the 2027 elections, he is on his own as that is not the direction of the party, just as its Governors declared after their meeting on Monday in Ibadan.

“The fact that he was the presidential candidate at the last election doesn’t mean he is a bonafide, fixated leader of the party. If he is running for his own private interest, it’s different from the interest of the party,” Chief George declared during an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

Asked if Atiku can be the PDP presidential candidate for 2027, George categorically replied that he can not be. The elder statesman added that the PDP believes in the principle of rotation of power between the North and South.

Naija News reports George added during the interview that should Atiku emerge as the 2027 presidential candidate of the PDP, that would be the end of the party.

“He can not be. This is what I’m saying that eight years in the north, there should be eight years in the south, that is the dictate, that is the doctrine of the platform of the PDP. I can’t say he can not contest, he can go to any party because it’s his constitutional right.

If he picks it (2027 presidential ticket), that is the end of this party. If he picks it by whatever manipulation like was done the last time, we will not accept it,” Chief George declared.