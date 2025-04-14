Amnesty Intl Condemns Killing Of 51 In Bassa, Plateau State

Amnesty International has condemned the killing of 51 residents of Zikke Village, in Bassa local government area of Plateau State

Naija News reported that on Sunday night, 51 persons were confirmed dead and many others injured following a brutal attack on Zikke Kimakpa community in Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, who confirmed the attack regretted that residents of the Bassa were put into mourning two weeks after 52 residents of Bokkos were killed by herdsmen.

“It is sad that in less than two weeks after our people were killed in Bokkos Local Government, this sad incident is reoccurring in another community in Bassa Local Government,” Ramnap said.

In a statement, on Monday, Amnesty International called on the government to investigate the killing and bring perpetrators to justice.

It read: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the killing of at least 51 people last night when gunmen invaded Zikke village of Bassa LGA, Plateau State. Along the way the gunmen also razed villages and looted homes, destroying everything on their path.

“Many of the victims of last’s deadly attack that could not run — including children and the elderly — were slaughtered and left in pools of blood. The inexcusable security lapses that enabled this horrific attacks, two weeks after the killing of 52 people, must be investigated.”