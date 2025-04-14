2027: ‘Even With Bello Turji, Shekau, They Will Still Lose’ – APC Chieftain Mocks Atiku, El-Rufai’s Coalition Plot

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayekooto Akindele, has expressed that even if former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, were to align with notorious terrorists such as Abubakar Shekau and Bello Turji, they would still face defeat in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Akindele emphasized that Atiku and El-Rufai should be kept away from positions of power when it returns to the North.

In a Facebook post, he asserted that by the time power transitions back to the North in 2031, it will be under the leadership of a politician who represents all Nigerians.

Akindele firmly stated that individuals like Atiku and El-Rufai should never be allowed to hold power again.

“If Atiku and El-Rufai like, let them merge with Shekau and Turji, they will lose abysmally in 2027,” he wrote on the social media platform.

He added: “Atiku is not in control of any political party, Obi is not in control of any political party, El-Rufai is not in control of any political party. Is this how to form coalition? In 2015, Tinubu was controlling ACN, Buhari was controlling CPC, these two merged and snatched the renegades from other parties.

“That is how to form opposition. And the fact that GEJ completed Yar’Adua’s term and wanted to start a new term helped Buhari Tinubu coalition.

“Unfortunately today, there’s no foundation for any coalition and Tinubu is not using any body’s term, na him term e dey use! So, as it stands, na INEC una go blame las las!”

Naija News reports that Atiku has recently revealed the formation of an opposition coalition.

This alliance reportedly includes notable figures such as Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, and Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, along with other political leaders.

Atiku indicated that the coalition’s objective is to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 elections.

The coalition’s announcement followed El-Rufai’s switch from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he expressed concerns about the APC’s internal democracy since Tinubu took office.

In addition, Adewale Adebayo, the former SDP presidential candidate, mentioned that discussions are ongoing between Atiku, Obi, and the SDP regarding their potential membership.

He emphasized that if Atiku, Obi, and other influential politicians willing to join the SDP embrace the party’s principles, they could successfully challenge and ultimately retire Tinubu and the APC.