2027: Borno APC Makes Request From Tinubu To Retain Shettima As Running Mate

The Borno State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and endorsed him for a second term in 2027.

In a strong show of support, the party also called on President Tinubu to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the upcoming election.

Naija News reports that the declaration was made in a communiqué issued on Sunday following a crucial stakeholders’ meeting held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.

The meeting, which gathered key APC figures from Borno State, was attended by prominent party members, including APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Ali Bukar Dalori; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno; Senators Ali Ndume and Kaka Lawan; and members of the House of Representatives. Other attendees included former governor Senator Maina Ma’aji Lawan, state lawmakers, ambassadors, commissioners, local government chairmen, and party executives.

The endorsement of President Tinubu comes on the heels of recent criticism by Senator Ali Ndume, who questioned the President’s appointments, alleging they were nepotistic.

The Presidency quickly rejected this position, but in a unified front, Borno APC stakeholders expressed their “total and unalloyed loyalty” to the Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The communiqué further emphasized their full support for Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and commended Vice President Shettima for his steadfast dedication to national development and his significant role in advancing the President’s vision.

“The meeting prayed for Mr. President to retain His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima as his Vice President for his second term,” the communiqué stated, reinforcing their support for Shettima’s continued role in the administration.

Support For Governor Zulum’s Efforts In Rebuilding Borno

The stakeholders also took the opportunity to praise Governor Babagana Zulum for his continued efforts in combating insecurity and rebuilding the state.

They urged the governor to stay focused on his transformative agenda for Borno, which has seen significant improvements under his leadership.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to the ruling party, the communiqué made it clear that Borno State remains firmly within the APC fold.

“Borno shall remain in APC—no merger or change of political party,” it declared, signaling that there are no plans for political realignment in the state.

The forum also called for greater unity within the party, urging members to resist internal divisions and stay committed to the values that have guided Borno’s political evolution since independence.

In a development-oriented appeal, the stakeholders urged President Tinubu to intensify oil exploration activities in the North-East, especially in Kolmani and the Lake Chad region.

Additionally, they advocated for increased investment in road infrastructure to enhance security and stimulate economic growth in the region.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to strengthen internal democracy within the party and improve its machinery. The stakeholders expressed their commitment to ensuring the APC’s continued dominance at both the state and national levels