Wole Soyinka Condemns Ban On Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has condemned the recent ban on a song by Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, calling the move a regression to a culture of censorship and a serious threat to the right to free expression.

In a statement issued from New York University, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, Soyinka expressed his disapproval of the ban and its broader implications, stating that it echoed past attempts to suppress artistic and socio-political commentary in Nigeria.

“Courtesy of an artist operating in a different genre – the cartoon – who sent me his recent graphic comment on the event, I learned recently of a return to the culture of censorship with the banning of the product of a music artist, Eedris Abdulkareem,” Soyinka remarked in the piece, which was posted on PM News.

He expressed irony in his suggestion that the ban did not go far enough, humorously stating, “It is not only the allegedly offensive record that should be banned – the musician himself should be proscribed. Next, PMAN, or whatever musical association of which Abdulkareem is a member, should also go under the hammer.”

While Soyinka clarified that he had not listened to the banned song, he stressed that the issue transcended the content of the song itself, focusing instead on the fundamental democratic principle of free expression.

“It cannot be flouted. That, surely is basic,” he said, emphasizing the importance of upholding freedom of speech in the country.

He further noted that censorship often has the opposite effect, benefiting the targeted artist. “The ban is a boost to the artist’s nest egg, thanks to free governmental promotion. Mr. Abdulkareem must be currently warbling his merry way all the way to the bank. I envy him,” Soyinka quipped.

Soyinka warned that such censorship efforts were not only counterproductive but also dangerous to the democratic development of the country.

“We have been through this before, over and over again, ad nauseam. We know where it all ends. It is boring, time-wasting, diversionary but most essential of all, subversive of all seizures of the fundamental right of free expression,” he said.

Naija News reports that he argued that censorship creates “a permissive atmosphere of trickle-down power,” where state authorities feel emboldened to clamp down on dissent. Soyinka further cautioned that this erosion of free expression sets a dangerous precedent for the nation.

In his statement, Soyinka also touched on broader issues facing Nigeria, such as impunity and mob violence. He lamented the recent lynching of 19 youths in Edo State and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.

“My heart goes out to friends, colleagues, and families of victims and traumatised survivors of this senseless slaughter. Our thirst for justice must remain unslaked,” Soyinka said.

Referencing the 2022 killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, Soyinka criticized the culture of impunity, noting that “Identified killers were set free to gloat, and paste their photos on social media… in full daylight glare, in the presence of both citizen voyeurs and security forces.”

Soyinka called for accountability in both cases, warning that “as long as the culture of impunity is given the sheerest strain of legitimacy in any given cause, such gruesome assaults on our common humanity will continue to prevail.”

Concluding his statement, Soyinka urged the relevant regulatory body to reverse what he described as a “petulant irrationality” regarding the song ban.

He warned, “Any government that only tolerates praise-singers has already commenced a downhill slide into the abyss.”