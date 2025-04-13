Why Any Opposition Led By Atiku Will Fail – Wike’s Aide

The spokesman of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has claimed that it is impossible for any coalition led by former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to succeed.

According to him, Atiku would be willing to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Tinubu promises to hand over power to him in 2027.

The aide made the remark via Facebook while reacting to Atiku’s visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the former vice president, alongside former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai; former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal; former Benue State governor Gabriel Suswam and others, had visited Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State on Friday.

Speaking on the visit, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku, said he visited Buhari to pay Sallah homage.

Dismissing Atiku’s reason, Olayinka said the former Vice President should instead pay homage to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta for the celebration of Lisabi Day.

He wrote, “Those of us who have sense know that any opposition being led by Atiku is a failure from the beginning.

“Reason is, if tomorrow President Tinubu calls Atiku and tells him, ‘Don’t worry, I will hand over to you in 2027, just join APC,’ he (Atiku) will be in the APC immediately.

“I am still waiting for Atiku to carry body and go to Abeokuta to pay Lisabi Day homage to OBJ sha.

“Also, we are doing Egungun Festival in my hometown next month. Let him not forget to pay Egungun Festival homage to us in Okemesi Ekiti.”